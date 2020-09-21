Myrtle Beach police charged a second suspect with attempted murder after a stabbing and shooting incident at Coastal Grand Mall earlier this month.
Dewayne Cumbee, 24, also faces charges of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
Myrtle Beach City Judge Scott Long on Monday set total bond at $105,000 on the three charges.
Police said Cumbee suffered multiple stab wounds; he is one of two people who were stabbed during the incident. Cumbee was detained in the hospital before warrants were served.
Officers responded to the mall Sept. 8 after receiving a call about a fight.
After being stabbed, authorities said Cumbee shot at Dionte White, the first suspect police charged in connection with the case.
Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Tom Vest said there had been a prior altercation on Labor Day with White and the other people involved in the case.
“My lip is busted and my tooth is chipped,” White said during a hearing following his arrest. “I am not a threat. There was an argument. That was it. And then someone comes up and pistol-whipped me. They hit me in the mouth and kicked me in the face.”
The next day, Vest said, White saw the same people at the mall, bought a knife, waited for them in the food court and stabbed them.
Police said Cumbee can be seen on video surveillance footage pulling a gun from his waistband and chasing White through the food court and into the parking lot.
Cumbee purportedly shot at White while several others were nearby. White then fled the area.
Hours after the incident, police arrested White, a 34-year-old Conway resident, and charged him with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Investigators used a network of cameras and license plate readers to identify and find him.
Myrtle Beach City Judge Glenn Ohanesian denied bond for White because he believes White is a danger to the community and a flight risk because he left the scene. White remains in police custody.
This story will be updated.
