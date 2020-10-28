The Myrtle Beach Police Department on Wednesday announced charges levied against a second person in connection with a double homicide earlier this month.
Authorities charged 20-year-old Lonnell Damon Duckett of Rembert with eight counts of accessory after the fact to felony or murder.
Duckett is in police custody. He was charged in connection to a fatal shooting that happened at Allen’s Food Basket in Myrtle Beach on Oct. 12. Two people, 30-year-old Darius Hemingway from Myrtle Beach and Antonio Woods, died due to the shooting.
Police also charged 21-year-old Samuel Alexander Frye with two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder and one count of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature in relation to the case.
Police initially charged Frye with one count of accessory after the fact of felony or murder. Earlier this month, authorities said Frye is active duty in the Air Force and that he was stationed at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter.
Multiple people were hurt when officers arrived on scene. Police said four people were sent to the hospital. One person was treated on scene and released.
Investigators continue to work to identify and find additional people involved in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382 or Detective Southerland at 843-213-8775 and reference report number 20-019465.
