The Myrtle Beach Police Department on Wednesday announced charges levied against a sixth person arrested after a shooting this past weekend at a city motel.
Willie Isaiah Arthur Duffy, 24, of Charlotte, North Carolina, is charged with 10 counts of attempted murder, one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, one count of discharging a firearm into a dwelling and one count of unlawfully carrying a pistol.
Duffy is accused in a shooting early Saturday morning at the Happy Holiday Motel at 507 N. Ocean Blvd.
Police said three people suffered injuries, including Duffy. MBPD Cpl. Tom Vest said the other two people who were shot were treated for their injuries and released from the hospital this past weekend.
During a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon, Duffy told Myrtle Beach City Judge Glenn Ohanesian that his phone that remains in police’s custody was stolen the day of the shooting and that he had tried to get it back.
He said he'd had no issues with the others involved with the case.
“I’m really the victim,” Duffy said, adding he ended up being shot three times in the stomach. “Everything could have been avoided. … I wasn’t trying to cause any issues.”
Duffy also said, “The firearm was in my name, and North Carolina is an open carry state. … I didn’t know South Carolina wasn’t. That’s the only reason I had [the firearm] on me.”
A victim advocate said there are 10 victims in the case who range in age from 16-19 years old.
She said she spoke with some of the victims’ parents and that all of them are stunned by what happened and extremely upset.
Most of them came to Myrtle Beach themselves when they were younger and never had issues, the victim advocate said, and they did not expect their children to come to the city and have problems.
She said some of the victims are suffering significant emotional trauma. One of them is afraid to leave their home in fear of being shot or shot at.
A detective said Duffy’s criminal history includes two counts of failure to appear in court.
The detective said Duffy fired shots into a motel room; one person was shot in the face, he said, and another was shot in the “hand area.”
Duffy said he is also traumatized by what occurred.
“I woke up Monday morning in a hospital handcuffed to a bed knowing that I got shot three times and knowing that I was only just trying to get my phone,” he said.
He added he had come to Myrtle Beach by himself "just to have fun."
“I wasn’t here for any trouble,” he said. “I could’ve stayed in Charlotte if I wanted trouble. I could’ve brought some friends down here if I [was] looking to get into trouble.”
Duffy also said he works every day.
“I take care of my daughter; I take care of my family and I go home at night. That’s all I do,” he said. “That’s my life. I’m not a young kid out here running around in the streets looking for trouble. That’s not who I am.”
He told the judge his life was in danger the day the shooting occurred.
“I was really supposed to be dead, sir,” he said. "Honest to God. I respect everything they’re saying because the whole situation is crazy, but it all could’ve been simply avoided.”
Acknowledging the severity of the charges, Ohanesian denied bond on the attempted murder charges.
He said there are concerns about Duffy being a flight risk because of the failure to appear counts and due to him not living in Myrtle Beach.
Ohanesian also said he was concerned about Duffy potentially being a danger to the community and said he was previously charged with assault.
The judge ordered Duffy to not have any contact with any of the victims in the case and to instruct his friends and acquaintances to not have any contact with the victims as well.
He said Duffy is eligible to be represented by a public defender.
Ohanesian set a $5,000 bond on the unlawful carry charge, a $10,000 bond for the possession of a weapon during a violent crime charge and a $50,000 bond for the discharging a firearm into a dwelling charge.
In addition to Duffy, police also charged 18-year-old Bryson Pack, of Rockingham, North Carolina, in connection with the case.
Pack is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and resisting arrest.
Bond was denied on the attempted murder charge, according to online records. A judge set bond in the amount of $10,000 for the weapon-related charge and $464 for the resisting arrest charge.
Cody Alan Harding, 19, of Hamlet, North Carolina, is charged with possession of a stolen handgun and simple possession of marijuana. A judge set bond at $15,000 on the gun-related charge and $615 on the simple possession charge.
Vest said three juveniles from North Carolina were also arrested in connection with the shooting. They are charged with loitering for harmful purposes, minor in possession of a handgun and possession of a stolen handgun.
Police said the shooting happened around 3:10 a.m. Saturday. Authorities suspect the shooting occurred after a disturbance on the third floor of the motel.
Officers were in the area when the incident happened, and police were able to immediately detain people believed to be involved and secure the scene. Authorities also recovered one firearm.
