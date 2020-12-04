Police arrested and charged two Marion men in connection with two recent shootings in unincorporated Horry County, including one deadly incident.
Diamantae Karon Currie, 20 was arrested Dec. 2, according to a news release from the Horry County Police Department.
22-year-old Ernest Rayquan Howard was arrested in Marion County Dec. 3.
Both of them are suspects in an armed robbery that turned into an attempted murder incident on Nov. 25 at a location on Dilmar Drive near Conway as well as a separate armed robbery that turned into a homicide on Nov. 27 off of Fairwood Terrace near Myrtle Beach.
“Evidence and information developed over the course of the investigations resulted in charges against both parties in both cases,” the release said.
Currie is charged with murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by certain persons unlawful.
Police charged Howard with murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
In the Conway area case, the HCPD responded to Dilmar Drive around 2:30 p.m. Nov. 25 for a reported shooting. Dilmar Drive is located off of S.C. 905.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a victim had been taken to an area hospital via a personal vehicle.
A female said she was in the back bedroom when she heard what she believed were gunshots, a report said.
A male said he saw "two [redacted] males" wrestling with the victim in the front room before hearing two shots.
It’s unclear what the victim’s condition is or what the extent of his injuries were.
The female wasn’t able to provide any description of the suspects.
In the Socastee case, Horry County police responded to the area of Fairwood Terrace and Macklen Road around midnight Nov. 27 after reports of shots being fired.
Pedestrians told police they had heard gunshots and directed officers to a nearby home on Fairwood Terrace, where police located one victim, 33-year-old Jeffrey Monnett.
An officer investigated the home and noticed several shells laying on the ground and a “slight carbon odor at the entrance.”
Horry County Fire Rescue transported Monnett to an area hospital, where he later died.
The U.S. Marshals Task Force and Marion County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Marion, Mullins and Myrtle Beach police departments assisted the HCPD with the investigation and apprehending both subjects.
Authorities continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD’s tip line at 843-915-8477. Tips can be left anonymously.
