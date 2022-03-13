A home in a Carolina Forest neighborhood was heavily damaged after a fire broke out as police were responding to a barricaded wanted person.
The Horry County Police Department said the fire broke out at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Redleaf Rose Drive in the Clear Pond neighborhood. Two other structures were damaged.
It happened nearly 12 hours after police were first called to the area earlier in the afternoon. Police also clarified on social media that the situation does not involve hostages.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is now investigating the incident.
Read the full story from our news partner WMBF.
