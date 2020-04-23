The Myrtle Beach Police Department is seeking the community's help in locating a 27-year-old man accused in a series of recent car break-ins in the Market Common area.
Investigators have identified Jerrett Nelson Leary of Socastee as a suspect in connection to the break-ins, according to a news release.
Police said he has an active warrant for his arrest. Authorities charged Leary in April 2019 in relation to a series of car break-ins in the same area.
Leary is known to frequent the Market Common area, and was recently seen riding a bicycle there during the daytime. The break-ins happened at night, the release said.
The vehicles that were broken into were all unlocked. Police are asking the public to lock their cars' doors and take valuables inside.
Anyone with information on Leary is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382. Those who see Leary are not asked to apprehend him, but instead call 911.
