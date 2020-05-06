Police arrested five people after the kidnapping of an adult was reported early Wednesday morning in the Myrtle Beach area. The victim was found safe later that morning.
Shortly after 3 a.m., the Horry County Police Department responded to Blackstone Drive for a report of a possible kidnapping, agency spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said in an email.
The adult victim left a home with a person who purportedly held the victim against the victim's will.
Additional patrol officers and detectives responded to assume the investigation.
Around 7 a.m., the victim was found safe near S.C. 544. The victim has since been reunited with friends and family.
Five people were taken into custody in connection with the incident.
Three of them are adults who were booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
The other two suspects are juveniles who were placed into the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.
Police have not released any of the suspects' names.
The investigation is ongoing, and officials said there is no danger to the public.
Check back for updates.
