Officials at Myrtle Beach International Airport discussed the nearly $100 million expansion plans on Thursday, June 30, 2022. The expansions include five to six new aircraft gates at the end of concourse A that would offer outdoor seating and expanded areas for vendors. The gate expansion is in the early design stages, but is expected to cost about $70 million. Other plans include adding another security checkpoint with up to four processing lanes that would be in the space between the old and new terminals. There are also plans for adding more than 400 spaces to long-term parking and about 44 spaces in the cell phone/waiting parking area. Finally, plans are in the works for adding more jet fuel tanks. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com