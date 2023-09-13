630 MYR airport_JM15.JPG

Undercover Horry County police officers discovered multiple bags of drugs at Myrtle Beach International Airport on Monday, which led to two arrests, police said.

Officers seized nearly $2,500 in cash and 86 pounds of a green leafy substance that one of the suspects identified as trafficked marijuana, Horry County police said.

Myan McCray, 20, of Conway, and Canaan Piercy, 20, of Longs, were charged in connection with the incident.

McCray is charged with assault while resisting arrest/assault on police officer, throwing of body fluids by prisoner on corrections employee and trafficking in marijuana, 10 lbs or more but less than 100 lbs, first offense, jail records state. Piercy is charged with trafficking in marijuana 10 lbs or more, but less than 100 lbs, first offense.

Horry County police's narcotics and vice division was conducting a "baggage interdiction operation" at the airport on Monday when K9s alerted officers to two bags, a police report states. Officers took surveillance around the baggage carousel and witnessed one suspect pick up a bag and another suspect pick up a second bag.

Police made contact with one of the suspects and asked for identification, which the suspect denied having, the report states. The detective realized the suspect had just left an area that required an identification.

As the detective attempted to take a photo of the suspect for identification purposes, the suspect attempted to turn around and flee, but was detained by other officers, according to the report.

The suspect then pulled back and struck an officer in the face, police said, but was able to be placed under arrest and into a patrol vehicle. Police said the suspect spit bodily fluids on an officer while being placed in the vehicle.

The injured detective received medical care by Horry County Fire Rescue, authorities said.

During this time, a second suspect was being detained by other officers and the suspect admitted to having trafficked marijuana inside his suitcase, the report states. The suspect was arrested and transported to Myrtle Beach police's jail.

