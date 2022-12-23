Folks around Horry County should expect a cold weekend ahead, and possibly the second coldest Christmas on record, according to news partners WMBF.
The area is currently under a wind advisory through 6 p.m. Friday, the National Weather Service reports. A wind chill advisory is expected to go into effect at 8 p.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday.
“A cold front leading a blast of extreme cold from Santa's neighborhood is rapidly approaching,” the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said in a release Thursday, calling the cold front a polar blast.
Temperatures are predicted to drop below freezing overnight on Friday, Saturday and Christmas night, the NWS reports. Friday night’s low is forecast to drop to around 17 degrees in the Myrtle Beach area and around 15 in the Conway area.
The NWS reports a high temperature of around 32 degrees on Saturday and 39 on Christmas Day in the Myrtle Beach area. The Conway area should see a high of 31 on Saturday and 38 degrees Sunday.
News partner WMBF reports winds will die down Christmas Eve night. However, the area should prepare for bitter cold temperatures.
“If the forecast high temperature on Christmas Day of 37 degrees verifies, it will end up as the second coldest Christmas on record behind the famous white Christmas of 1989 when the high temperature was only 28 degrees," WMBF News reported Friday.
SCDNR offers these tips ahead of the cold weekend ahead:
- Officials say it’s critical to protect home plumbing from the extreme cold. “Don't let bursting pipes ruin your holiday weekend,” DNR said.
- Temperatures will become cold enough to damage a vehicle if the antifreeze is poorly maintained. “Check the antifreeze if you own an older car, your cooling system is leaky, or if you suspect the coolant can freeze this weekend, and make any necessary repairs. Don't forget about ATV and boat engines with liquid cooling systems,” DNR suggests.
- Don't forget about pets and vulnerable livestock. “Bring them indoors or ensure they have suitable shelter outdoors,” according to DNR.
- Check on elderly or disabled family, friends and neighbors who may need help preparing for the cold.
- Dress in layers if you are outside this weekend.
