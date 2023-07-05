The owner of the former Wild Water and Wheels waterpark in Surfside Beach said he needs the town to rezone his property and he promised not to put residential units there if the zoning is changed.
Mark Lazarus told the Surfside Beach Planning Commission Monday night that he has a developer lined up for the former amusement park but he needs the property rezoned to Highway Commercial instead of the current amusement planned development zoning.
Last fall, Lazarus and his associates came to the planning commission with a plan for multi-unit residential units to fill the void where the waterpark once operated. That plan drew outrage from local residents and was shot down by the commission.
Monday night, Lazarus said he heard the public and the commission loud and clear last year and opted instead to go strictly for commercial developers. He said he has a contract pending with a business that would bring in a gas station, convenience store and car wash and would likely bring in more businesses such as restaurants. The sale is contingent upon the rezoning.
The park did not reopen this season. Lazarus said business had dropped off drastically due to several reasons—a lack of hotels in Surfside Beach, schools going back earlier and local campgrounds building their own waterparks.
“I should have shut it down ten years ago,” Lazarus said. “But we tried to keep it open for everyone. Our family has given to this town for 32 years.”
He added that since he announced the closing of the park and possible redevelopment, his family “has been called names and it’s not fair.”
The request to change the zoning only applied to the 8.74 acres fronting Highway 17. The remaining part of the approximately 15 acres would remain planned development.
David Schwerd with Diamond Shores developers said they did not have anyone interested in the back half of the property and wanted to keep the zoning the same.
“We can’t develop the rest without coming to the commission anyway,” he said. “We’re not trying to do anything in secret. After the last meeting, we went back to the drawing board and took out the multi-family out of the plans which is what the planning commission wanted.”
Commission chairman Sammy Truett asked why the owners did not ask to rezone the entire property to Highway Commercial.
“You know there’s not a chance for residential,” Truett said.
Commissioner Mary Ellen Abrams said she would prefer the entire parcel be rezoned Highway Commercial.
“It’s zoned for a waterpark and it’s not being used for that,” she said.
Attorney George Redman representing the owners and developers said they just wanted the chance to give the commission enough information to have a vote at its Aug. 1 meeting. He said keeping the property in its current stage will be costly and produce a hardship for the owners.
Town planning director Sabrina Adair told the commission that they could decide on their own to rezone the entire property to Highway Commercial but there would have to be a 30-day notice to the public. If the owners decide to amend their application and include the entire project as Highway Commercial, there needs to be only a 15 day notice and a public hearing and vote could be taken care of at the commission’s Aug. 1 meeting.
After conferring with his partners and attorney, Lazarus said if he could get a commission vote by Aug. 1 he would have no problem changing the entire property to Highway Commercial.
“I just need a vote to get going,” he said. “Please don’t delay us anymore.”
He added that demolition of the former waterpark would begin soon.
The planning commission makes rezoning recommendations to the Surfside Beach town council. Council will make the final decision on the rezoning.
