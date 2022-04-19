A rezoning request that could clear the way for a new Dollar General and a healthcare facility near downtown Conway will head back to the city’s planning commission after a heated discussion during Monday night's council meeting.

A developer told council members that property had already been purchased along Fourth Avenue to build a new Dollar General, but the plans did not meet the city's zoning requirements.

Dollar General officials had planned to move the company's location within the Conway Shopping Center on Fourth Avenue to a newly constructed building across the street. That property is at 1503 Fourth Ave. and is owned by Conway 701 DG LLC, according to Horry County land records. It was purchased in January 2021.

Health Care Partners of South Carolina, which bought two parcels at 1500 Fourth Ave. in January, would then use the property where Dollar General sits to bring a medical facility to the location. It’s unclear at this point if the facility could be a new building or if the existing building would be remodeled. Health Care Partners has plans for the facility to house an imaging center operated by Conway Medical Center.

So what’s the issue?

For the project to work, all three parcels need a different type of commercial zoning. However, the city's comprehensive plan calls for that land to remain under the existing zoning.

The main difference between the existing and the sought-after zoning is the proximity between the road and the front of the structure, said Allison Hardin, Conway’s planning and development director. Highway Commercial is less restrictive and allows a parking lot in the front of the building, which is not allowed within the Core Commercial zoning. Dollar General's plans show a parking lot in the front of the building.

Hardin said the Core Commercial zone brings buildings closer to the street.

Buildings that come up to the street can create a “slowing-down impact” for drivers, Hardin said, adding that people tend to drive slower when buildings are built closer to the street.