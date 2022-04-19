A rezoning request that could clear the way for a new Dollar General and a healthcare facility near Downtown Conway will head back to the city’s planning commission after a heated discussion during Monday night's council meeting.
A developer told council members that property had already been purchased along Fourth Avenue to build a new Dollar General, but the plans did not meet the city's zoning requirements.
Dollar General officials had planned to move the company's location within the Conway Shopping Center on Fourth Avenue to a newly constructed building across the street. That property is at 1503 Fourth Ave. and is owned by Conway 701 DG LLC, according to Horry County land records. It was purchased in January 2021.
Health Care Partners of South Carolina, which bought two parcels at 1500 Fourth Ave. in January, would then use the property where Dollar General sits to bring a medical facility to the location. It’s unclear at this point if the facility could be a new building or if the existing building would be remodeled. Health Care Partners has plans for the facility to house an imaging center operated by Conway Medical Center.
So what’s the issue?
For the project to work, all three parcels need a different type of commercial zoning. However, the city's comprehensive plan calls for that land to remain under the existing zoning.
The main difference between the existing and the sought-after zoning is the proximity between the road and the front of the structure, said Allison Hardin, Conway’s planning and development director. Highway Commercial is less restrictive and allows a parking lot in the front of the building, which is not allowed within the Core Commercial zoning. Dollar General's plans show a parking lot in the front of the building.
Hardin said the Core Commercial zone brings buildings closer to the street.
Buildings that come up to the street can create a “slowing-down impact” for drivers, Hardin said, adding that people tend to drive slower when buildings are built closer to the street.
Conway’s planning staff do not support the zoning changes because of the conflict with the city’s comprehensive plan. City officials hope to eventually extend Conway's downtown look to that portion of Fourth Avenue.
“They don’t like the design standards that are in place,” Conway Administrator Adam Emrick said “We have a vision for the city to extend the downtown area … we have designed guidelines to do that.”
Emrick said both Dollar General and Health Care Partners could build their projects on the properties without any rezoning if they stayed within the city’s framework.
“But they don’t want to,” he said.
Councilman William Goldfinch and Mayor Pro Tem Alex Hyman were also vocal in their concerns about the requests. Both councilmen said they would welcome another healthcare facility in Conway.
Goldfinch said his fear is that the city would change the zoning and the plans wouldn't materialize.
"We can’t take that back,” he said. “Then anything can go there and destroy that neighborhood.”
Hyman, who made the motion to send the request back to the planning commission for another review, said due diligence should have been done before the request was brought to the city.
The planning commission supported the rezoning.
Dollar General’s developer Tom James said plans were submitted to the city in March before they realized the project needed a rezoning.
“People say, ‘Why can’t you just change the building,’” he said. “The reality is that we can’t.”
James said Dollar General is only willing to move locations if it can improve upon its situation with better visibility and access. He said the plans for the new store would help revitalize the area.
“It’s a little bit disingenuous to say we just aren’t doing it because we don’t want to do it," he said. "No, we can’t do it."
He added that Dollar General will have to decide soon if it will renew its five-year lease.
“You guys want a new Dollar General and these healthcare associates to come in and redevelop this area," James said. "This is it. Otherwise, Dollar General signs its five-year lease."
Goldfinch blasted the company's approach to the project.
“You hired a local engineering firm that understands our rules,” he said. “You ordered the material for a building that would never go there. And now you’re trying to hold us hostage with this healthcare building that everybody wants for the benefit of our community and you want us to make an emotional decision to fix what I think you guys did intentionally from the start. … It’s insulting.”
Hyman said it seems like the engineering firm, G3 Engineering, represents conflicting parties.
“And it sounds like you may not have done your job in the first place,” Hyman said.
Goldfinch wouldn't budge.
“If Dollar General needs to exercise their option on the five-year renewal, do it,” he said.
“If we allow you to build what you want to build, where you want to build it, that will be there for the next 50 years. Understand the seat that I sit in is different. … I’m looking at 30 years from now. I’m looking at 50 years from now.”
The Conway Chamber of Commerce has advocated for the project, sending representatives to offer support at both the planning commission and council meetings.
“This $20-$25 million dollar facility will serve as an anchor tenant, providing services to an underdeveloped yet critical gateway corridor into our downtown area,” Conway Chamber President Aaron Reiss wrote in a letter to the city.
He added that rezoning the land would encourage future development, "not deter it.”
The council ultimately voted 5-2 to send the requests back to the planning commission. Council members Amanda Butler and Beth Helms voted against the motion.
It’s likely the planning commission will hold a special meeting to avoid delaying the public hearing and first reading of the rezoning requests.
After the planning commission reconsiders its recommendation, the requests will go as scheduled to the next council meeting.
Other city business
Council also unanimously approved requests for a rezoning and annexation on Lite Road where a developer plans to build a 36-acre project.
In March, the planning commission unanimously recommended the requests, which then went to Conway City Council for a presentation and later a public hearing and first reading.
The property, made up of two parcels, is located between S.C. 65 and Collins Jollie Road (S.C. 813). It is accessible from Lite Road, S.C. 65 and Collins Jollie.
The applicant, Jamie McLain, is requesting the property be annexed into Conway city limits and rezoned from Horry County Commercial Forest Agriculture to City of Conway Low-Density Residential (R1). The R1 district allows for five homes per acre, with lots measuring as small as 7,500 square feet.
Jordan Rodes, a representative of the property with Venture Engineering, said the engineering firm first approached the county about rezoning and was told the request needed to go to the city.
The developer plans for 10,000-square-foot lots, Rodes said, and would have multiple access points.
