In an effort to balance residents’ needs, diversify the economy and serve the hospitality industry, the Myrtle Beach City Council passed the largest budget ever and agreed to a five-year capital improvement plan on Tuesday.

“I think we’re all shocked at the numbers,” councilman Gregg Smith said of the $358.2 million budget for fiscal year 2023-24. “Surely we’d have a lower budget if we didn’t have as many businesses that are doing great, as many people that are visiting, as many people coming just spending money.”

The budget, which goes into effect on July 1, does not include a property tax increase but it does include pay raises for the city’s full-time employees and nine new positions with an eye to fill the more than 100 vacant city jobs. The budget also calls for a bump in monthly water and sewer bills of about 4.6% as well as an increase in the stormwater fee from $9.30 to $11.35 monthly. The new budget also extends parking fees to year-round.

Speaking measuredly, councilman Phil Render questioned the direction of the budget shifting from targeting residents’ concerns to a more developer and business centric budget.

Mike Lowder joined Render, adding he was concerned about the overall economy and safeguards in the budget.

Mayor Brenda Bethune reminded the council the budget can be changed if needed as the fiscal year progresses.

“We’re at a very strong financial position,” she said.

The 2022-23 budget was $292.2 million, slightly more than the previous year’s budget of 292 million. A decade ago, the 2013-14 budget was less than half the current budget at $158.5 million.

Property taxes have increased five times in the same decade. Four of the increases were three mill hikes and once, last year, was a 10 mill increase. The three mill increases were 2014-15, 2016-17, 2018-19 and 2019-20.

In addition to passing the budget, the council agreed on a five-year capital improvement plan that appropriates $101 million in funding for the first year of the plan as it lists estimates for future projects without obligating the city to spend the money.