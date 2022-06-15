Planning commission member Pam Dawson has won the Republican primary for the District 6 seat on the Horry County Board of Education.

“I’m very grateful for the support I’ve gotten from my fellow Republicans and conservatives, and I’m looking forward to November,” Dawson said.

Dawson defeating opponent Lyn Bondi by 1,390 votes, according to unofficial results. Dawson received 2,355 votes, with Bondi receiving 965 votes.

Dawson will now go on to face Libertarian candidate Steve Witt for the District 6 seat in November.

District 6 includes parts of Socastee and St. James.

Dawson previously served as the chairwoman of the Horry County Parks and Open Space Board, as director of the Greater Burgess Community Association and as director of the Prince Creek West Road and Parks Association.

If elected to the school board in November, Dawson would be required to leave her seat on the commission.

“I have and do love my service on planning. I would be well pleased to stay, but I believe that is a very open door," she said. "If I were to lose [the school board election], I would intend to stay."

Managing the budget to tackle growth issues ranks high on her priority list.

“Schools are publicly funded. I believe our board members have a responsibility to be good stewards of our public funds,” she said.

Dawson and her husband of 23 years have one daughter and three adult grandchildren. She and her husband are active in the community and are members of Belin United Methodist Church.