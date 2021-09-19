A banner plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon, said Capt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.
Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, a banner plane landed on the beach near the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, Evans said.
Only one person was inside the plane and was not injured.
As of 5:15 p.m. Sunday, the plane had been removed from the beach.
