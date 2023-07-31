The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating after a banner plane crashed into the ocean in Myrtle Beach on Monday.
Officials said the single-engine PA-18 went down around 11:30 a.m. Monday at 40th Avenue North.
Cpl. Chris Starling with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said that the pilot was the only one on board and was able to get out of the plane.

