PGA HOPE brings veterans to the course

Todd Boucher has played golf for about a decade, beginning in New York. But on Tuesday, the Horry County resident was taking tips from fellow veterans and golf pros at the PGA HOPE (Help Our Patriots Everywhere) kickoff event at Barefoot Resort. The eight-week program provides veterans with lessons and camaraderie. “It’s fun until you start doing the same thing over and over wrong,” he laughed as he tried to pull the club closer to his center so he wouldn’t reach for the ball in the swing. “Then you want to throw your clubs someplace to see if they can swim.” Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com