PINOPOLIS – Myrtle Beach city employees could opt for a little more coverage for their furry friends as the idea of pet insurance was tossed around during the city’s three-day budget retreat in Pinopolis.

City spokesman Mark Kruea said if approved pet insurance would not be paid for by the city. Instead, it is an insurance option that would be deducted from their payroll with the money going to directly to the pet insurance provider.

Valerie Rosser, director of insurance and risk services for the city, introduced the concept to city council and staff Thursday.

“It’s just another product that we would love to offer our employees because we have a real comprehensive program and we have a lot of animal lovers,” Rosser said.

During the pandemic, Rosser said more people adopted pets, citing studies that show a pet benefits mood and increases energy.

“They’re so good for you, your mental well-being, so many things,” Rosser said. “It was just something that we could offer them like we do with many other things.”

In September 2020, researchers out of the University of York in England found that pets acted as a source of emotional and mental comfort during the early stages of the COVID-19 lockdown. More than 90% of respondents said their pet helped them cope emotionally with the lockdown, according to the study, adding 96% of respondents said their pet helped keep them fit and active.

As someone who has two horses, three dogs and a duck, Rosser understands how expensive a vet bill can be, especially when it comes to having pets that aren’t your typical cat or dog.

For the moment, Rosser is unsure with what provider the city will go with. However, she is talking with providers to see which ones offer the best policies for all animals.

“We need to be able to look at their policies and see what type of animals, what type of restrictions, what type of exclusions. So, we’re going to try the best product that we can get,” Rosser said.