A person standing in a yard along Pee Dee Highway was killed after a pick-up truck ran off the road and struck the person Wednesday evening in the Galivants Ferry area, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
A 2013 GMC pick-up ran off the road near Gunters Island Road about 6:50 p.m., struck a fence then hit a pedestrian who was standing in a yard, said Master Trooper Brian Lee with the SCHP.
The pedestrian died and the driver of the truck was transported to the hospital, Lee said.
The Horry County Coroner's Office has not released the identity of the victim.
SCHP is investigating.
