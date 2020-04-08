A male was taken to the hospital early Saturday after being shot in the stomach, according to an Horry County police report.
Officers were called to a home on Family Lane in the Conway area around 1 a.m. that day after a shooting was reported.
Police found the victim, who was conscious and suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of his stomach. He said the suspect came to his home demanding money that was owed to him.
The victim said when he couldn’t produce the money he and the suspect started arguing.
He said the suspect then shot him in the stomach at close range, according to the report.
A person who was with the victim said the suspect was at their home roughly two weeks prior. The person who was with the victim had accidentally shot the window of a vehicle belonging to the suspect’s girlfriend, “causing it to break,” the report said.
The individual said the suspect was mad about the incident and believes that is why the victim was shot.
Police found a casing in the grass near the home’s front porch.
EMS arrived and assessed the victim’s injuries before taking him to the hospital.
Aaron Spelbring with Horry County Government’s Public Information Office said the case remains active.
No charges had been filed in relation to the shooting at the time of this report.
Check back for updates.
