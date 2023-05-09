One person has suffered serious injuries from a stabbing in Conway on Tuesday morning, according to the city's police department.
Conway police were called to the 900 block of Tenth Avenue for a reported stabbing. The scene is secure and police said there is no threat to the community.
A spokesperson with the city said three people have been detained.
‼️INCIDENT ALERT ‼️ #ConwayPD was dispatched to the 900 block of Tenth Avenue for a reported stabbing. The scene is secure and there is no threat to the community. One person has been transported for serious injuries. Officers will remain on scene to investigate the incident. pic.twitter.com/BOr499stSq— Conway Police SC (@ConwayPoliceSC) May 9, 2023
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
