A person of interest in a robbery that happened Tuesday afternoon in Myrtle Beach was killed in a police-involved shooting in North Carolina, authorities said.
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI were searching for a violent suspect wanted out of Charlotte and Myrtle Beach in relation to crimes including kidnapping, carjacking at gunpoint and armed robbery, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
“Information was received that the suspect Kyle Horton, known to be armed and dangerous,” was possibly headed to the Wilmington area, the release said.
Detectives saw him pull up outside Briarcliff Villas in the Wilmington area just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Detectives tried to apprehend Horton, who drew a firearm on them, according to the release. Horton was shot and killed during the confrontation. No deputies were hurt in the incident.
Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest confirmed Horton was a person of interest in an armed robbery reported near a Broadway at the Beach store.
The robbery was reported near Rack Room Shoes around 5 p.m. Tuesday. No one was injured in the robbery, police said. A subject allegedly displayed a weapon in the incident.
New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon has requested the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation take over the investigation.
