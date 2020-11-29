The Horry County Coroner's Office on Sunday said a Murrells Inlet man was killed in a shooting that happened in Socastee late Friday night.
Jeffrey Phillip Monnett, 33, died during surgery Saturday after being transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, according to Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at 317 Fairwood Terrace, Willard said.
Officers responding to the shooting found one person injured, said Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov. That person was later identified as Monnett. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
Horry County police are investigating this incident as a homicide.
