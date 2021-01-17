The Horry County Coroner's Office has identified the person who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Highway 544 Tuesday night.
Kathryn Leddy, 33 of Surfside Beach, died from her injuries received in the crash, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler. Fowler added that Leddy was not wearing a helmet.
The accident happened at 6:15 Tuesday night on Highway 544 near Glenmere Drive.
According to LCpl. Tyler Tidwell of S.C. Highway Patrol, a Harley-Davidson was traveling east on the highway when a Subaru heading west tried to make a left-hand turn onto Glenmere Drive before both collided.
Authorities said the passenger, identified as Leddy, was thrown from the motorcycle as a result of the crash. Both the driver of the motorcycle and the driver of the Subaru were taken to the hospital with injuries. Tidwell noted that the driver of the motorcycle was also not wearing a helmet.
