Whether you’re trotting like a turkey at the 15th annual Myrtle Beach Turkey Trot or playing a friendly game of football in the backyard, the Myrtle Beach area is expected to have the perfect Thanksgiving weather.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington is forecasting sunny and clear skies throughout Thursday, with highs expected to reach 60 degrees and a low around 47. A calm wind of no more than 6 miles per hour is expected later in the afternoon.

“I’d say it’s the perfect Thanksgiving Day,” said Rachel Gross, meteorologist with NWS Wilmington. “It’s unseasonably cooler, but also dry and sunny.”

Gross said there is a cold front coming toward the Grand Strand and its expected to reach the Mississippi Valley Wednesday night and move through the area late Thursday night, bringing a 30% chance of rain into Friday.

“There will be some showers ahead of that cold front,” Gross said. “People will be waking up to a clouds Friday morning and then [the cold front] should move offshore Friday afternoon.”

With Black Friday shopping making a slow return after a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gross said there’s no real concern for bad weather no matter if you’re going out Thursday night or Friday morning. Gross said the weather Thursday night will be a bit mild.

“There may be a chance of a heavy shower but otherwise just some rain before the front moves through early [Friday] afternoon,” Gross said. “It’ll probably be a little wet and cloudy start to the day but not as cold.”

The NWS predicts highs near 59 degrees on Black Friday, with a low of 34 that night. While there is a 40% chance of rain Friday, the NWS forecasts precipitation totals reaching less than a tenth of an inch.

While the clouds may linger Friday, the Myrtle Beach area can expect the sunshine to return over Thanksgiving weekend. The NWS forecasts highs in the mid 50s and the low 60s for the Myrtle Beach area and lows to be in the lower 40s. Aside from the cold front moving across the country currently, Gross said everything looks clear weather-wise for anyone traveling during the Thanksgiving weekend.