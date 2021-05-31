A Pennsylvania man died over Memorial Day weekend after being injured in wreck a week earlier, Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said.
Jerry Jones, 60, of Philadelphia was involved in a collision on S.C. 22 East just before 6:30 p.m. on May 23.
Jones was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center and died shortly before 11 p.m. Friday from "multiple traumatic injuries," Willard said.
Jones had been operating a motorcycle.
The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating this collision.
