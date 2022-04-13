In extra innings, the Pelicans won their 2022 home opener 2-1 in walk-off fashion over the Augusta GreenJackets on Tuesday.
Thousands packed Pelicans Ballpark for the 12-inning game, including Matt Ensley, who has been coming to Pelicans games since their inaugural season in 1999.
“It’s a great venue, always has been, and the team is top notch," he said. "It’s just a good time all the way around."
The home opener featured a shiny new sign in front of the stadium off 21st Avenue North.
Since 2012, the venue had been called TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.
It's now simply Pelicans Ballpark.
Kristin Call, Pelicans general manager, declined to comment on the specifics of the sign change, saying the organization does not discuss ongoing negotiations between sponsors.
The slimmed-down name isn’t the only change at the park.
Bingo Drive, a free-to-play mobile game, has partnered with the Pelicans.
Ben Eshel, Bingo Drive’s chief marketing officer, traveled from Israel to not only experience his first Pelicans game but also to unveil the new partnership. He said the company is looking for creative partnerships in the United States and found a common denominator with Myrtle Beach’s minor league ball club – sharing a Pelican as their logo/mascot.
While Eshel chose not to comment on the financial agreement between Bingo Drive and the Pelicans, he is enthusiastic about diving into the United States market.
Bingo Drive boasts 1.5 million users and will give fans access to exclusive events, coupons and prizes throughout the season as well as real-life bingo nights each Wednesday home game.
“The main goal of this partnership is to get mutual exposure for both of our brands,” Eshel said. “That’s the main goal at the end of the day.”
Elena Lozano was into the atmosphere as the Pelicans and GreenJackets searched for a run in the early innings.
“It’s not like a normal, professional baseball game vibe," the Coastal Carolina University student said while waiting in line for food. "It’s more of a local, beach game vibe.”
One reason Lozano will come back is the possibility of seeing the future stars of her hometown Chicago Cubs, the major league affiliate for the Pelicans.
“Being able to come to the affiliate of the Cubs is really cool, just like going to the affiliates of the Blackhawks or anything else is super nice, too,” Lozano said.
Many fans lined the baselines, awaiting autographs from Pelicans players before first pitch.
“I’m still learning baseball,” Gale Armstrong smiled beneath her autographed brim near her usual seat on the deck behind home plate. “Four years? I’ve been coming about four years, I think. I’ve got all the autographs on hats every year. That’s when I started with baseball I guess. So, I’m still learning.”
While there were some familiar faces at the ballpark, there were also some fresh ones. Christian Brown, another Coastal student, attended his first Pelicans game Tuesday night.
“I would say the atmosphere is one of the best parts about it,” Brown said while watching the game from the outfield deck.
The Pelicans will host Augusta through Sunday before a six-game road trip to Maryland to take on the Delmarva Shorebirds. The Pelicans return to Myrtle Beach to face the Columbia Fireflies for a six-game homestand to close out the month starting on April 26.
