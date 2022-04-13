In extra innings, the Pelicans won their 2022 home opener 2-1 in walk-off fashion over the Augusta GreenJackets on Tuesday.

Thousands packed Pelicans Ballpark for the 12-inning game, including Matt Ensley, who has been coming to Pelicans games since their inaugural season in 1999.

“It’s a great venue, always has been, and the team is top notch," he said. "It’s just a good time all the way around."

The home opener featured a shiny new sign in front of the stadium off 21st Avenue North.

Since 2012, the venue had been called TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

It's now simply Pelicans Ballpark.

Kristin Call, Pelicans general manager, declined to comment on the specifics of the sign change, saying the organization does not discuss ongoing negotiations between sponsors.

The slimmed-down name isn’t the only change at the park.

Bingo Drive, a free-to-play mobile game, has partnered with the Pelicans.

Ben Eshel, Bingo Drive’s chief marketing officer, traveled from Israel to not only experience his first Pelicans game but also to unveil the new partnership. He said the company is looking for creative partnerships in the United States and found a common denominator with Myrtle Beach’s minor league ball club – sharing a Pelican as their logo/mascot.

While Eshel chose not to comment on the financial agreement between Bingo Drive and the Pelicans, he is enthusiastic about diving into the United States market.

Bingo Drive boasts 1.5 million users and will give fans access to exclusive events, coupons and prizes throughout the season as well as real-life bingo nights each Wednesday home game.

“The main goal of this partnership is to get mutual exposure for both of our brands,” Eshel said. “That’s the main goal at the end of the day.”

Elena Lozano was into the atmosphere as the Pelicans and GreenJackets searched for a run in the early innings.

“It’s not like a normal, professional baseball game vibe," the Coastal Carolina University student said while waiting in line for food. "It’s more of a local, beach game vibe.”