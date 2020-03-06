Loris High School students don’t just know that when they go to a formal dinner they should fold their napkins in half and lay the crease along their waistlines, pick up butter that’s in front of them, offer it to the left and pass to it to the right, now they’ve had a chance to try it.
Monday, about 40 students in the school’s new Peer Power Leadership put their skills to work in a formal dinner, complete with cloth napkins, cloth table coverings, real plates, bread plates, stem glasses and an array of silverware.
The event, dubbed a peer leadership luncheon was held at the Academy of Technology and Academics, and came complete with an array of dignitaries from Superintendent of Schools Rick Maxey, School Board Chairman Ken Richardson, school board members, school teachers and principals to Loris Mayor Todd Harrelson, Loris High School Principal Richard Crumley and S.C. Senator Greg Hembree, who was the day’s speaker.
The event was the brainchild of Connie Jones, a former career counselor and instructor at Coastal Carolina University and Horry-Georgetown Technical College who works now with the peer mentor group at Loris High School.
Jones said her program has improved the grades of many students and is preparing them to go to college, internship and job interviews.
“If it benefits the college students, it will benefit you,” she told the students, adding that many colleges make classes like this mandatory, especially those in the Ivy League.
LHS junior Karen Sandoval said she really liked the program.
“I feel like I’m actually making a difference and it’s showing me that I’m capable of doing things for others,” the mentor said.
She said the program has been important because most of the students have never been taught how to sit at a table.
“At home, we just eat. Nothing’s proper about it,” she said.
Noah Vescovi said he joined the program because most of his friends were struggling in their classwork.
He, on the other hand, had been in advanced classes and wanted his friends to get into them, too.
Dee’on Bellamy said he had taken accelerated classes all of his life, but many of his friends were struggling.
He feels good about what they’ve accomplished.
“I think we have been very successful and their grades have come up,” he said.
Bellamy says he enjoyed the class and already uses his newfound skills at his job.
He’s been talking with the Pittsburgh Institute of Aviation and plans to go there as an aviation technician after he graduates from LHS.
LHS Peer Mentors President Maylasia Clark told the group that she believes that the students’ self confidence has improved and she hopes the program expands not just in Loris, but throughout the district.
Freshman Riley McLain thanked the group for helping her improve herself.
“I think that it was one of the best things that I did this year. It was really amazing…It was a lot easier than I thought it would be”,” she said.
She was also happy that her mentee was about to receive one of the two awards to be given to the most improved students in the program.
The students and their guests were treated to a full dinner including soup – that they knew to scoop away from themselves and not to fill their spoons full – baked chicken, mashed potatoes, creamed spinach, rolls, tea and dessert.
They also learned Monday not to cut their salads and to simply move their food around a little if they didn’t like what they were served.
“Jobs are lost everyday because of bad manners,” Jones told the group as she offered more instruction with each course that was served.
Senator Hembree told the group that he doesn’t use the calculus that he learned in school, but he regularly uses the manners his mother taught him, but he acknowledged that everybody doesn’t have a built-in instructor.
Hembree told the students it’s important to respect themselves if they want others to respect them.
“Everybody wants to be respected. It’s an innate desire, but unless you do something to get that respect, you want something you didn’t earn,” he said.
Hembree says technology is taking over, robbing people of their ability to communicate and replacing human contact with texts.
“The very thing that is making life better is making it harder,” he said.
He said 92 percent of people who get jobs are people who have soft skills and can communicate.
“What you’re learning now is going to make you money,” he said.
He encouraged the students to show respect for themselves in the way they dress and the way they take care of themselves, including their hygiene, hair, workspaces and living spaces.
He encouraged them to start their day with one accomplishment and that being to make their beds.
Monday’s dinner was prepared and served by the ATA’s culinary students.
Most improved mentee awards went to Brock Boyd and Sierra Browder.
The most outstanding students were Ruzzel Conlas and Riley McLain.
Special thanks were given to Goldfinch Funeral Home for funding the awards, Meghan Goldfinch Hayden, Leslie Wallace, Katelyn Hucks, Hembree, Crumbly, Joshua Cutright, Dr. Maudie Davis, Jayson Powers, John Hunt, the culinary students, Granny’s Florist, Terri Daniels, Jamey Neff, Rebecca Westbrooks, Steven Albright, Jan Vescovi, Joe Johnson with the Loris Trophy Shop, Todd Jones, Krystal Causey, and college mentors, Avery Morales, Meagan Jordan and Amanda Wilmoth.
