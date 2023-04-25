The “Pee Dee Baby” is now the 2024 Horry County Teacher of the Year.
“Thank you to the Pee Dee [Elementary] family for their support throughout my entire life,” said Emma Lyn Cain of Pee Dee Elementary as she accepted the honor Monday night during a special banquet.
Cain attended Pee Dee Elementary herself and how teaches 5th grade at the school, which earned her the loving nickname of the “Pee Dee Baby”.
“You’ve been my cheerleaders since day one and I’m grateful for the countless ways you’ve supported me,” Cain said. “I’m honored to represent you as the teacher of the year.”
She grew up in Conway and attended Horry County Schools, and now teaches 5th grade at the school. She previously taught 1st and 2nd grades until this year.
“I’m surrounded by the teachers who influenced me to become a teacher – it’s just exciting to have them around me,” Cain said.
She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Coastal Carolina University.
“I like to say there’s no place like home, so that’s why I’m back [at PDES],” Cain said.
Helping her students to realize what they are truly capable of is one of the highlights of her job, she said.
“Lighting a fire within my students - creating a passion for learning in them ……a lot of children don’t recognize their true potential,” Cain said earlier this spring when she was first nominated.
When her students leave her classroom, she wants them to remember how they felt when they were there.
“I want them to look at me and know that ‘that lady loves me’ and wanted what was best for me, and she created an environment where I was able to see that within myself,” she said.
She has very supportive parents, she said, who always went above and beyond to make sure she was able to get into the profession she loves. Even as a child, she had a little classroom teaching area set up in her bedroom at home.
Cain thanked her fiancé Colby, her parents, and many colleagues Monday night. She said Colby has been very patient with all of her late-night classroom planning, and said her dogs Rose and Duck are always by her side.
After the school bell rings, Cain can be found outdoors on the water boating or fishing, or spending time with her friends and going to concerts.
“Thank you for this incredible honor – I am truly humbled to be standing here today as your Teacher of the Year,” Cain said.
Superintendent Rick Maxey thanked all of the school-level teachers of the year.
"What blessings you are to our students," Maxey said.
