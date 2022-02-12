A 32-year-old North Carolina woman was struck and killed early Saturday morning on Highway 90 near North Myrtle Beach, Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said.
Amber Lawson, of Carolina Shores, North Carolina, died from injuries after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning, Bellamy said.
Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said around 4:45 a.m Saturday, a pedestrian was traveling east on Highway 90 near Water Tower Road when they were hit by a 2015 Honda Civic traveling west bound.
The pedestrian, later identified as Lawson was killed, according to Tidwell. The driver of the Honda Civic was uninjured.
South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the collision.
