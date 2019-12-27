A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon in the Loris area, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Cpl. Sonny Collins said the crash happened around 5:55 p.m. near Vernon Lane.
A 2002 BMW was heading east on West Dogwood Road when the vehicle struck a pedestrian who was in the roadway.
The pedestrian was killed as a result of the collision. The driver of the BMW was not injured.
No charges are expected to be filed in relation to the wreck, Collins said.
Check back for updates.
