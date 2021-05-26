A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car late Monday night, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with S.C. Highway Patrol.
The collision happened on U.S. Highway 17 near Baldwin Drive in Little River at 9:10 p.m., Lee said.
According to Lee, a 2004 Honda was driving south on Highway 17 when a pedestrian illegally crossed the road. The Honda struck the pedestrian. The driver of the Honda was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.
Lee added that the pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment but later died from injuries. The identity of the pedestrian will not be released by the Horry County Coroner's Office until next of kin has been notified.
The collision remains under investigation by S.C. Highway Patrol.
