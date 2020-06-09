A pedestrian was killed after being struck by an unknown vehicle Monday night in Horry County and authorities are searching for the vehicle and driver involved, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Cpl. Sonny Collins said the hit-and-run crash happened around 10 p.m. on Mt. Olive Church Road near S.C. 410.
The vehicle did not stop and left the scene heading toward Conway, authorities said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Highway Patrol at 843-661-4705 or 1-800-768-1505.
One can also submit a tip by calling Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-274-6372, visiting p3tips.com or using the P3 Tips mobile app.
Tips can be left anonymously. A tip could earn one a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.
Check back for updates.
