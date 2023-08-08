A pedestrian died on scene after being struck by a vehicle in the Myrtle Beach area early Tuesday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
A 2006 GMC Envoy was traveling south on U.S. 501 near West Perry Road when it struck a pedestrian traveling west on 501, said Lance Cpl. Lena Butler with SCHP. The driver of the Envoy, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was not injured, Butler said.
The crash happened at 5:10 a.m. about 2.5 miles outside of Myrtle Beach.
The Horry County Coroner's Office has not named the victim at this time.
Check back for updates.
