A Conway man was identified as the pedestrian who was hit and killed near Coastal Carolina University's campus last week, said Horry County Deputy Coroner Mira Shaw.

Lawrence Cheesbrough, 79, was lying in the roadway near the entrance to CCU at the intersection U.S. 501 and University Boulevard when he was struck and killed just after 5 a.m. Aug. 20, authorities said.

A driver in a 2012 Chevy SUV was traveling south on U.S. 501 and attempted to turn right onto University Boulevard when she struck a pedestrian that was lying in the roadway, said S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, Lee said.