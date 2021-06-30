A pedestrian has died following a vehicle collision on Ocean Boulevard on Tuesday evening, according to Myrtle Beach police spokesperson Tom Vest.
Police were called just before 8:45 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a pedestrian versus vehicle incident on Ocean Boulevard that temporarily closed a portion of Ocean Boulevard between 27th and 29th avenues north.
Vest said pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck. No other vehicles or injuries were reported.
Myrtle Beach police continue to investigate the incident. The name of the victim will be released after next of kin has been notified.
Check back for updates.
