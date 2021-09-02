A Florence man has been identified as the pedestrian who was struck and killed on U.S. 501 in the Conway area on Monday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
Christopher Ford, 54, died from multiple traumatic injuries after he was struck while walking along U.S. 501 near Enoch Road, said Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
The collision happened just after 2:30 a.m. Monday, said Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
A tractor-trailer was traveling north on U.S. 501 when the driver struck a pedestrian, later identified as Ford, who was walking on U.S. 501, Tidwell said. The driver of the tractor-trailer was wearing a seatbelt and was the only occupant in the vehicle.
