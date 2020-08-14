Authorities are investigating after a juvenile was hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon in Myrtle Beach, according to the city's police department.
Cpl. Tom Vest said officers were called to the area of 9th Avenue North and Withers Alley for a crash involving a pedestrian.
Vest said the juvenile was taken to the hospital with injuries believed to be nonlife-threatening.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.