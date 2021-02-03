An Aynor man died late Tuesday night after he was struck by a vehicle on U.S. 501 in Conway, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
Keron Powell, 28, was walking along the highway around 11:45 p.m. near the Four Mile Road intersection when a vehicle hit him, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said in a news release.
Powell died at the scene from traumatic injuries.
The Conway Police Department is investigating the collision.
Conway Police spokeswoman June Wood did confirm that this was not a hit and run and that the driver of the vehicle did cooperate. She added that officials do not expect criminal charges.
Check back for updates.
