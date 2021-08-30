A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday morning on U.S. 501 near Conway, the S.C. Highway Patrol reports.
The collision happened just after 2:30 a.m. near Enoch Road on U.S. 501, said Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with SCHP.
A tractor-trailer was traveling north on U.S. 501 when the driver struck a pedestrian who was walking on U.S. 501, Tidwell said. The pedestrian died as a result of the collision.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was wearing a seatbelt and was the only occupant in the vehicle.
The name of the victim has not been released.
S.C. Highway Patrol continues to investigate.
