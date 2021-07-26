A pedestrian was killed early Monday morning after being struck by an SUV on U.S. 501 in the Forestbrook area, said Lance Corporal Nicholas Pye of S.C. Highway Patrol.
A 2011 Ford SUV was traveling north on 501 near the Forestbrook Road exit when an SUV struck a pedestrian in the roadway, Pye said. The incident happened just after 1:30 a.m. The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision.
There were two occupants in the SUV, both were wearing seatbelts and were not injured, Pye said.
Information about the identity of the pedestrian will be released by the coroner's office when next of kin has been notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.