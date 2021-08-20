A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle Friday morning on U.S. 501 near Coastal Carolina University, according to S.C. Highway Patrol spokesperson Master Trooper Brian Lee.
The collision happened just after 5 a.m., Lee said.
The driver of a 2012 Chevy SUV was traveling south on U.S. 501 and was attempting to turn right onto University Boulevard when the vehicle struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian was lying in the roadway when they were struck, Lee said.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Troopers are continuing to investigate the collision.
Check back for updates.
