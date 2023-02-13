A pedestrian died in a crash in the Little River area early Saturday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Cpl. David Jones with SCHP said a 2012 Dodge Journey was traveling south on Nelson Road when a pedestrian was struck while walking in the road.
The crash happened around 1 a.m., he said.
The driver was not injured, Jones said.
SCHP is investigating the collision.
The name of the pedestrian has not been released at this time.
Check back for updates.
