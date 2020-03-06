A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Friday night on S.C. 9, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Master Trooper Brian Lee said a 2006 Chevrolet truck heading south on the highway struck a currently unidentified pedestrian.
No charges are expected to be filed in the crash.
Check back for updates.
