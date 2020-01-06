A pedestrian died of his injuries Saturday after being struck by a vehicle in Myrtle Beach, authorities said.
He was identified as 28-year-old Travis Parker of Conway, Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said in a news release.
The wreck happened at the intersection of 79th Avenue North and U.S. 17 Bypass on Saturday morning.
A tweet sent out around 8:15 a.m. by the Myrtle Beach Police Department said all lanes of U.S. 17 Bypass were closed at 79th Avenue North while crews investigated a serious crash.
