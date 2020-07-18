A pedestrian died early Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Little River, authorities said.
She was identified as 37-year-old Pamela Harding from the Little River area, Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said in a news release.
Fowler said the crash happened at about 5:55 a.m. on Baker Street near Horry County Fire Rescue Station No. 2.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.
Check back for updates.
1 person suffered serious injuries at a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in Little River.#HCFR crews were dispatched to 4371 Baker St. at 6:04 a.m.@SCHP_Troop5 is on scene & investigating.Please avoid the area for the safety of first-responders, and to avoid possible delays. pic.twitter.com/vUxUyV6K9D— Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) July 18, 2020
