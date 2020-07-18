HCFR July 18 2020

A woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle Saturday in Little River.

 Photo courtesy of Horry County Fire Rescue

A pedestrian died early Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Little River, authorities said.

She was identified as 37-year-old Pamela Harding from the Little River area, Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said in a news release.

Fowler said the crash happened at about 5:55 a.m. on Baker Street near Horry County Fire Rescue Station No. 2.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.

