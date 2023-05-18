A pedestrian in the roadway died after being struck by a motorcycle in Garden City Wednesday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Just after 11 p.m., a 2015 Harley Davidson was traveling south on U.S. 17 Business when it struck a pedestrian near Woodland Drive Extension, said Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with SCHP.
Two people on the motorcycle were transported to the hospital, Pye said.
SCHP is investigating the collision.
Check back for updates.
