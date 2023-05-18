A pedestrian in the roadway died after being struck by a motorcycle in Garden City Wednesday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Just after 11 p.m., a 2015 Harley Davidson was traveling south on U.S. 17 Business when it struck a pedestrian near Woodland Drive Extension, said Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with SCHP.

Two people on the motorcycle were transported to the hospital, Pye said.

SCHP is investigating the collision.

