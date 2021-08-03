A 49-year-old visiting the Myrtle Beach area was struck and killed by a vehicle while attempting to cross North Kings Highway on Monday night, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
Rebecca Latuch was struck by a vehicle after 9 p.m. on Kings Highway at 70th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, said Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Latuch died at the scene from injuries.
Latuch was from Somerset, Pennsylvania, Willard said.
