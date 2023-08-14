It isn’t just peach cobbler.
Peach Cobbler Factory, which has been in the Ocean Bay Market shopping plaza in Carolina Forest since November, also offers banana pudding, “pudd-n” shakes, cookies, cobbler cookies and cinnamon rolls.
But peach cobbler is the Tennessee-based business’ specialty. Shadaya Burroughs, shift lead of the Myrtle Beach location, said one thing that makes the cobbler so good is a seasoning mix called “cobbler magic” that’s added to the dessert.
“Peach cobbler is one of our best selling ones, but our blackberry peach cobbler is also one of our best selling items,” Burroughs said. “The idea is to have that feel of ‘this is what my grandma used to make.’”
There are dozens of varieties of desserts available on the menu including unique offerings like the cobbler stuffed cinnamon roll, the peanut butter and jelly pudd-n shake, orange chocolate chip cookies and the sweet potato pecan cobbler (Burroughs’ favorite menu item.)
Started in Tennessee in 2013, Peach Cobbler Factory now has 48 locations nationwide. The Carolina Forest location was the 24th branch, meaning the franchise has doubled the number of locations since November.
Freda Wallace and Tracy Adams, members of the Carolina Forest location’s ownership group, said they have plans to open additional locations in Conway, North Myrtle Beach, Little River, Surfside Beach and Georgetown. The ownership group already has another location in Indian Land, South Carolina.
An email from Wallace and Adams said business is going well and will be better with community involvement, which they expect to increase once they become more established in the area. They picked the Carolina Forest location because of its proximity to residential developments and schools.
Peach Cobbler Factory is located at 223 Fresh Dr., Ste. D and opens at noon seven days a week.
