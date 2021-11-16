Thanks to former Horry County Councilman Paul Prince’s decades of volunteer work, the city of Loris will receive $20,000.

Prince was named the top Small Town America Civic Volunteer out of hundreds of people across the country. Three finalists attended a Zoom on Monday, with third place receiving $5,000 and second place receiving $10,000 for their prospective cities.

Prince’s experience in volunteering ranges from the Loris Booster Club to the Loris Parks and Recreation Department to the fire department.

After being named the top civic volunteer of the year, Prince joked that he received the award because of his decades of volunteer service.

“I probably had a jump on most of the people there because I’ve been doing it for 60 years,” he said.

Prince said he would like to see the funds go toward keeping Loris clean and “taking care of the young folks.” The city will work with Prince to determine how the funds will be used.

A crowd of people, including Prince’s family, gathered at Loris City Hall on Monday to join in on the Zoom call. The Small Town America Award is an annual award and was sponsored by Civic Plus. Nominees were selected by a panel of expert judges, according to the Small Town America website. Prince was one of about 700 people in the United States to be nominated for the award.

The program recognizes and honors the country's top public service and public safety volunteers from towns and counties with less than 25,000 people, the website states.

Mayor Todd Harrelson, who nominated Prince for the award, said Prince has worked many years to serve the Loris area and beyond.

“It’s a great honor today to be able to nominate him for this award,” Harrelson said.